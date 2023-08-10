Switzerland to Norway: World's most expensive countries for tourism

Lifestyle
Switzerland to Norway are 6 beautiful countries known for creating a huge hole in the pocket while travelling
The high cost of living translates to costly accommodation, food, and travelling which should be kept in mind before planning a trip in its Alpine mountains
The beauty of Norway is other-worldly, but the hefty charges for basic things make a huge hole in the pocket while traveling to see the northern lights and any other places
The recent tourism spurt here has caused people to charge more for anything. Plan ahead to save some money!
It's an isolated island and anything available in the country is generally imported from the US which is a major reason for driving the cost of things here
It's a very famous international holiday destination but quite steep for the pocket too. Avoid traveling in December--the busiest month for tourism in the country
Blend of historical charm and cosmopolitan vibes its compact size allows for exploration, but the elevated cost of hotels, and dining drives the cost of touring this country higher