7 dals that are best for weight loss

Lifestyle
Indian lentils (dals) are high in fibre and protein, which keep you full and help you lose weight. Weight loss diets can contain these seven dals.
Yellow moong dal is lighter than its green counterpart and is easy to digest. It's a good source of plant-based protein and can be included in soups and stews.
Green moong dal is low in calories and high in fiber and protein. It aids digestion and provides a feeling of fullness, making it a great option for weight loss.
Masoor dal is rich in protein and iron, making it a good choice for vegetarians. It's also relatively quick to cook.
Chana dal is high in fiber and provides a good amount of protein. It has a nutty flavour and can make delicious curries and snacks.
Urad dal is rich in protein and is often used to make dishes like dosa and idli. It's also a good source of energy.
Black masoor dal is similar to red lentils but has a unique flavor. It's high in protein and fiber, which can help control appetite.
Toor dal is a good source of complex carbohydrates and protein. It's versatile and can be included in various dishes.