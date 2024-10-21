Lifestyle

Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look

Aishwarya Rai's Hairstyles

Aishwarya Rai is known for her beauty as much as her film career. Here are some of her hairstyles that you can copy.

Half Bun Hairstyle

Aishwarya's half-bun hairstyle looks lovely with an off-shoulder dress. Try it with a lehenga too.

Low Sleek Bun Hairstyle

A bun hairstyle completes any look. Create a plain low bun like Aishwarya Rai's in 10 minutes. Adorn it with flowers.

Open Straight Hair

If you prefer simple hair, choose straight hair. Apply serum or hairspray and straighten with a straightener. Decorate with pearls.

High Bun Hairstyle

Aishwarya Rai's high bun with a criss-cross braid offers a royal look. Try it if you have long, voluminous hair. It looks great with a saree.

Curly Hairstyle

For a different look, try Aishwarya Rai's curls. They enhance simple outfits, though they take time to create.

