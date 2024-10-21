Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look

Lifestyle
Aishwarya Rai is known for her beauty as much as her film career. Here are some of her hairstyles that you can copy.
Aishwarya's half-bun hairstyle looks lovely with an off-shoulder dress. Try it with a lehenga too.
A bun hairstyle completes any look. Create a plain low bun like Aishwarya Rai's in 10 minutes. Adorn it with flowers.
If you prefer simple hair, choose straight hair. Apply serum or hairspray and straighten with a straightener. Decorate with pearls.
Aishwarya Rai's high bun with a criss-cross braid offers a royal look. Try it if you have long, voluminous hair. It looks great with a saree.
For a different look, try Aishwarya Rai's curls. They enhance simple outfits, though they take time to create.