Heart attacks in children: Key causes and prevention tips

Health
Poor lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits are increasing the risk of heart attacks in children.
Obesity, poor diet, stress, and family history increase the risk of heart attacks in children.
A healthy diet, regular exercise, stress-free life, and regular medical checkups can prevent heart attacks in children.
Yes, fast food is high in fat and sugar, increasing the risk of heart disease.
Yes, children can have diabetes and high blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart disease.
Feed children home-cooked meals and limit screen time.