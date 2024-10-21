Health

Heart attacks in children: Key causes and prevention tips

Image credits: Social Media

Why are children having heart attacks?

Poor lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits are increasing the risk of heart attacks in children.

Image credits: Social Media

Main causes of heart attacks in children?

Obesity, poor diet, stress, and family history increase the risk of heart attacks in children.

Image credits: Social Media

Preventing heart attacks in children

A healthy diet, regular exercise, stress-free life, and regular medical checkups can prevent heart attacks in children.

Image credits: Social Media

Is fast food harmful to children's hearts?

Yes, fast food is high in fat and sugar, increasing the risk of heart disease.

Image credits: Getty

Can children have diabetes and high blood pressure?

Yes, children can have diabetes and high blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart disease.

Image credits: Social Media

Keep these things in mind

Feed children home-cooked meals and limit screen time.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One