Lifestyle

Freezing vegetables at home: 7 easy tips to follow

Corn

Corn kernels can be easily frozen. Remove the kernels, freeze them, and use them year-round in salads, soups, pulao, and sandwiches

Broccoli

Broccoli is expensive. Blanch broccoli florets in hot water, dry them well, and store in a zip-lock bag or airtight container

Green Beans

Green beans can be frozen. Cut and blanch them, then freeze in a zip-lock bag

Peas

Freeze peas for year-round use. Shell the peas, blanch them lightly in salt and sugar water, and freeze

Carrots

Freeze carrots easily. Peel and chop them, blanch in salt water, dry, and freeze in an airtight container

Tomatoes

Freeze tomatoes by making puree. Freeze the puree in ice trays and use it in gravies or soups

Spinach

Freeze spinach by blanching and pureeing it. Freeze the puree in ice cube trays and use it in palak paneer, spinach soup, or gravies

