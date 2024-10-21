Freezing vegetables at home: 7 easy tips to follow

Lifestyle
Corn kernels can be easily frozen. Remove the kernels, freeze them, and use them year-round in salads, soups, pulao, and sandwiches
Broccoli is expensive. Blanch broccoli florets in hot water, dry them well, and store in a zip-lock bag or airtight container
Green beans can be frozen. Cut and blanch them, then freeze in a zip-lock bag
Freeze peas for year-round use. Shell the peas, blanch them lightly in salt and sugar water, and freeze
Freeze carrots easily. Peel and chop them, blanch in salt water, dry, and freeze in an airtight container
Freeze tomatoes by making puree. Freeze the puree in ice trays and use it in gravies or soups
Freeze spinach by blanching and pureeing it. Freeze the puree in ice cube trays and use it in palak paneer, spinach soup, or gravies