Munnar to Alleppey: 7 places to visit when in Kerala

Munnar to Alleppey are 7 places to visit when in Kerala. Explore the tea plantations and lush landscapes of Munnar, cruise the backwaters of Alleppey in houseboats
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar is a hill station renowned for its tea plantations, lush greenery, and cool climate
Known as the 'Venice of the East,' Alleppey is famous for its backwaters, houseboats, and serene canals
Wayanad is known for its misty hills, spice plantations, and wildlife. Visit the Banasura Sagar Dam, explore the Edakkal Caves
Explore the historic Fort Kochi area, visit the Chinese fishing nets, stroll through Jew Town, and admire the colonial architecture of this coastal town
Located in Thekkady, Periyar is a beautiful wildlife sanctuary known for its diverse flora and fauna
This popular beach destination is known for its golden sands and clear blue waters. Kovalam has three crescent-shaped beaches - Lighthouse Beach, Hawa Beach, and Samudra Beach
Kumarakom is a cluster of islands on Vembanad Lake. It's known for its bird sanctuary, traditional houseboats, and tranquil surroundings