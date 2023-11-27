Lifestyle

Munnar to Alleppey: 7 places to visit when in Kerala

Munnar to Alleppey are 7 places to visit when in Kerala. Explore the tea plantations and lush landscapes of Munnar, cruise the backwaters of Alleppey in houseboats

Munnar

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar is a hill station renowned for its tea plantations, lush greenery, and cool climate

Alleppey (Alappuzha)

Known as the 'Venice of the East,' Alleppey is famous for its backwaters, houseboats, and serene canals

Wayanad

Wayanad is known for its misty hills, spice plantations, and wildlife. Visit the Banasura Sagar Dam, explore the Edakkal Caves

Kochi (Cochin)

Explore the historic Fort Kochi area, visit the Chinese fishing nets, stroll through Jew Town, and admire the colonial architecture of this coastal town

Periyar National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary

Located in Thekkady, Periyar is a beautiful wildlife sanctuary known for its diverse flora and fauna

Kovalam

This popular beach destination is known for its golden sands and clear blue waters. Kovalam has three crescent-shaped beaches - Lighthouse Beach, Hawa Beach, and Samudra Beach

Kumarakom

Kumarakom is a cluster of islands on Vembanad Lake. It's known for its bird sanctuary, traditional houseboats, and tranquil surroundings

