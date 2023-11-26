7 Best Briyani Recipes for the Winter

Lifestyle
Biryani is a delightful meal that can be enjoyed all year, but it is hot during winter. Here are seven varieties of biryani that are very delicious in the winter.
Inspired by Awadhi cuisine, Kolkata biryani features potatoes as well as meat (usually goat or chicken). It is traditionally flavoured with rose water and saffron.
From Kerala's Malabar area, Thalassery biryani is made using Khyma rice and flavoured with a unique combination of spices such as fennel seeds, cloves, and cinnamon.
Originating from Tamil Nadu, Ambur biryani uses short-grain rice and is prepared with a special blend of spices, including star anise, bay leaves, and mace.
Sindhi biryani blends Basmati rice with marinated meat (typically goat or chicken), yoghurt, and a mixture of spices like as cumin, coriander, and mint.
This biryani from India's Awadh area is distinguished by its slow-cooked meat, aromatic rice, and saffron and rose water usage.
