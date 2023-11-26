Lifestyle

7 Best Briyani Recipes for the Winter

Biryani is a delightful meal that can be enjoyed all year, but it is hot during winter. Here are seven varieties of biryani that are very delicious in the winter.

Image credits: our own

Kolkata Biryani

Inspired by Awadhi cuisine, Kolkata biryani features potatoes as well as meat (usually goat or chicken). It is traditionally flavoured with rose water and saffron.

Image credits: our own

Thalassery Biryani

From Kerala's Malabar area, Thalassery biryani is made using Khyma rice and flavoured with a unique combination of spices such as fennel seeds, cloves, and cinnamon.

Image credits: our own

Ambur Biryani

Originating from Tamil Nadu, Ambur biryani uses short-grain rice and is prepared with a special blend of spices, including star anise, bay leaves, and mace.

Image credits: our own

Sindhi Biryani

Sindhi biryani blends Basmati rice with marinated meat (typically goat or chicken), yoghurt, and a mixture of spices like as cumin, coriander, and mint. 

Image credits: our own

Malabar Biryani

From Kerala's Malabar area, this biryani is notable for its use of small-grain Khyma or Jeerakasala rice, as well as rich spices like cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom.

Image credits: our own

Lucknowi (Awadhi) Biryani

This biryani from India's Awadh area is distinguished by its slow-cooked meat, aromatic rice, and saffron and rose water usage. 

Image credits: Getty

Dum Pukht Biryani

This biryani hails from the royal kitchens of Awadh and is known for its slow-cooking technique. It involves layering marinated meat and sealing the pot to allow flavours to meld.

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One