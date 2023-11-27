Dublin to Galway: 7 places to visit in Ireland

Lifestyle
Dublin to Galway, discover Ireland's allure with Trinity College, Temple Bar, Cliffs of Moher, Galway's charm etc. Rich history, natural wonders, and vibrant culture await
Dublin, is a vibrant and lively city with a mix of historical and modern attractions. Visit Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, explore Dublin Castle
The Ring of Kerry is a scenic drive that takes you through some of Ireland's most breathtaking landscapes. Along the way, you'll encounter picturesque villages, lakes, mountains
One of Ireland's most iconic natural landmarks, the Cliffs of Moher, offer dramatic views of the Atlantic Ocean. The cliffs rise to heights of over 700 feet
Known for its colorful streets, lively atmosphere, and artistic community, Galway is a charming city on the west coast of Ireland
Giant's Causeway is a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its unique hexagonal basalt columns formed by volcanic activity. It's a fascinating and otherworldly natural wonder
Blarney Castle in County Cork is a must-visit for those seeking a bit of Irish folklore. Legend has it that kissing the Blarney Stone grants the gift of eloquence
The Dingle Peninsula in County Kerry offers breathtaking coastal scenery, charming villages, and a rich cultural heritage