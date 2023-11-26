Lifestyle

Bangla Sahib to Golden Temple-7 popular gurudwara to visit on Gurpurab

Here are seven popular Gurudwaras frequented by Sikhs during Gurpurab.

Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib), Amritsar

One of the most revered Sikh shrines globally, the Golden Temple is a must-visit during Gurpurab. Its golden architecture and the serene Amrit Sarovar attract millions of devotees.

Bangla Sahib, New Delhi

Bangla Sahib Gurudwara is known for its beautiful architecture and the Sarovar (holy pond). During Gurpurab, it's adorned with lights and attracts a large number of devotees.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurudwara, Birmingham, UK

This Gurudwara is an essential centre for Sikhs in the UK, hosting elaborate celebrations during Gurpurab, including kirtans and langar.

Guru Nanak Darbar, Gravesend, UK

Situated in Kent, this Gurudwara holds special events and prayers during Gurpurab, commemorating the Sikh Gurus' teachings and life.

Guru Nanak Darbar, Surrey, Canada

This Gurudwara in Canada hosts grand celebrations during Gurpurab, drawing a significant Sikh community and visitors from across the globe.

Guru Nanak Darbar, Dubai

Situated in Dubai, this Gurudwara is notable for its vibrant celebrations during Gurpurab. It's a significant place for Sikhs in the UAE and nearby regions.

Sis Ganj Sahib, Delhi

Another significant Gurudwara in Delhi, Sis Ganj Sahib, marks the site where Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, was martyred.

