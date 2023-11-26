Bangla Sahib to Golden Temple-7 popular gurudwara to visit on Gurpurab

Lifestyle
Here are seven popular Gurudwaras frequented by Sikhs during Gurpurab.
One of the most revered Sikh shrines globally, the Golden Temple is a must-visit during Gurpurab. Its golden architecture and the serene Amrit Sarovar attract millions of devotees.
Bangla Sahib Gurudwara is known for its beautiful architecture and the Sarovar (holy pond). During Gurpurab, it's adorned with lights and attracts a large number of devotees.
This Gurudwara is an essential centre for Sikhs in the UK, hosting elaborate celebrations during Gurpurab, including kirtans and langar.
Situated in Kent, this Gurudwara holds special events and prayers during Gurpurab, commemorating the Sikh Gurus' teachings and life.
This Gurudwara in Canada hosts grand celebrations during Gurpurab, drawing a significant Sikh community and visitors from across the globe.
Situated in Dubai, this Gurudwara is notable for its vibrant celebrations during Gurpurab. It's a significant place for Sikhs in the UAE and nearby regions.
Another significant Gurudwara in Delhi, Sis Ganj Sahib, marks the site where Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, was martyred.