7 easy hacks to get up early in the morning

Lifestyle
Here are 7 easy hacks to follow if you want to get up early in the morning. From creating a consistent sleep pattern to staying hydrated follow these hacks
Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Consistency helps regulate your body's internal clock
Develop a calming pre-sleep routine to signal to your body that it's time to wind down. This could include activities like reading a book, taking a warm bath etc
The blue light emitted by phones, computers can interfere with your body's production of melatonin, a sleep-inducing hormone. Stop watching screens for atleast an hour before
This forces you to physically get out of bed to turn off the alarm, making it less likely for you to hit the snooze button and go back to sleep
Exposure to natural light in the morning helps regulate your body's internal clock and can make it easier to wake up
Drink a glass of water as soon as you wake up. Dehydration can make you feel sluggish, so hydrating your body can help you feel more alert
Regular physical activity can improve the quality of your sleep. However, try to finish your workout at least a few hours before bedtime