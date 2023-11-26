Lifestyle

7 easy hacks to get up early in the morning

Here are 7 easy hacks to follow if you want to get up early in the morning. From creating a consistent sleep pattern to staying hydrated follow these hacks

Consistent Sleep Schedule

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Consistency helps regulate your body's internal clock

Create a Relaxing Bedtime Routine

Develop a calming pre-sleep routine to signal to your body that it's time to wind down. This could include activities like reading a book, taking a warm bath etc

Limit Exposure to Screens Before Bed

The blue light emitted by phones, computers can interfere with your body's production of melatonin, a sleep-inducing hormone. Stop watching screens for atleast an hour before

Place Your Alarm Clock Across the Room

This forces you to physically get out of bed to turn off the alarm, making it less likely for you to hit the snooze button and go back to sleep

Let in Natural Light in the Morning

Exposure to natural light in the morning helps regulate your body's internal clock and can make it easier to wake up

Stay Hydrated

Drink a glass of water as soon as you wake up. Dehydration can make you feel sluggish, so hydrating your body can help you feel more alert

Exercise Regularly

Regular physical activity can improve the quality of your sleep. However, try to finish your workout at least a few hours before bedtime

