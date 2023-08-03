Mumbai to Kolkata-7 Indian cities to enjoy beer

Lifestyle
International Beer Day: State-by-state alcohol use and beer laws vary in India. Some Indian cities are dry, while others allow alcohol. Seven Indian cities have good beer cultures:
Goa is one of the most popular destinations for beer enthusiasts in India, with a vibrant nightlife and numerous beachside shacks offering a variety of beers.
Often referred to as the "Pub Capital of India," Bangalore has a thriving beer culture with a plethora of microbreweries and craft beer pubs.
Pune has a growing craft beer scene, and you can find several breweries and pubs offering a variety of locally brewed beers.
Located near Delhi, Gurgaon has a vibrant nightlife with many trendy bars and microbreweries serving a wide selection of beers.
Mumbai has a lively nightlife, and you can find various pubs, bars, and restaurants offering a diverse range of beers.
Kolkata's nightlife has surged in recent years, and you can find several places offering a good selection of beers.
Known for its vibrant social scene, Chandigarh has a decent beer culture with many bars and lounges serving different types of beers.