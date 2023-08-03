Lifestyle

Power of protein: 10 foods to boost metabolism and fuel weight loss

1. Chicken Breast

It promotes muscle development, boosts metabolism, and keeps you feeling full and satisfied for longer, reducing the chances of overeating.

2. Salmon

These healthy fats help reduce inflammation, boost metabolism & support overall heart health, making salmon a great choice for weight loss.

3. Eggs

The high-quality protein in eggs boosts metabolism and helps control appetite, making them a perfect addition to any weight loss diet.

4. Lentils

The combination of protein and fiber helps stabilize blood sugar levels, keeps you feeling full, and contributes to steady weight loss.

5. Quinoa

Quinoa is a nutrient-dense grain that contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein source.

6. Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is a low-calorie, high-protein dairy option that aids in muscle recovery and boosts metabolism.

7. Tofu

Tofu is a plant-based protein that helps regulate metabolism. Its high calcium content may promote fat loss.

8. Almonds

The combination of protein and healthy fats helps keep cravings at bay and encourages your body to burn fat more efficiently.

9. Greek Yogurt

The probiotics in Greek yogurt support a healthy gut, while protein content promotes satiety & helps burn calories efficiently during digestion.

10. Whey Protein

Studies show that whey protein can boost metabolism and enhance fat burning, making it an excellent post-workout option.

