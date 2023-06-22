Mumbai to Gujarat-7 places to see Flamingo in India

Lifestyle
Flamingoes are one of India's most beautiful migratory birds and the world’s most widespread species of the flamingo family. Know 7 places to see Flamingos in India.
Sewri Mudflats is one of Bombay's original seven islands, located on the outskirts of South Mumbai. Every year, thousands of larger and lesser flamingos visit the Sewri Mudflats.
Thol Lake is a man-made lake surrounded by wetlands designated as the Thol Bird Sanctuary. Thousands of migrating flamingos and Sarus cranes visit Thol Lake refuge.
The Yashwant Sagar reservoir, formed by the backwaters of the Ujain dam, is famed in Maharashtra for flamingo bird viewing and wildlife photography.
Jawai Dam is the largest dam in western Rajasthan, and the reservoir provides a winter haven for migrating species such as flamingos.
Flamingo City is a nesting place for migrating birds in Rann of Kutch flats. It is also known as the Kutch Desert Wildlife Sanctuary, the largest breeding habitat for Flamingos.
Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary and Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary are two of the most popular bird sanctuaries in South India.
India's largest inland saline water lagoon and flamingo breeding grounds. Chilka Lake is a migratory bird paradise in India.
The Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, now known as Keoladeo National Park, is a world heritage site home to over 366 species of birds.