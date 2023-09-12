Lifestyle

Mumbai to Delhi-7 places to visit during Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi brings temple visits, processions, and magnificent Ganesha statues. Visit these seven spots during Ganesh Chaturthi to celebrate and worship.
 

Image credits: Getty

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai is known for its lavish Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Lalbaugcha Raja, Siddhivinayak Temple, and Girgaum Chowpatty immersion processions are iconic.

Image credits: Getty

Pune, Maharashtra

Pune has exciting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations too. Attend the activities at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati and Kasba Ganpati Temple.
 

Image credits: Getty

Hyderabad, Telangana

In Hyderabad, Khairatabad Ganesh is one of the tallest Ganesha idols in the world, and it attracts thousands of devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi. 

Image credits: Getty

Kolkata, West Bengal

While Kolkata is known for Durga Puja, it also celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with enthusiasm. Visit the Sidheshwar Temple and Chitpur Road to experience the festivities.
 

Image credits: Getty

Delhi

In the national capital, you can visit various Ganesh temples, including the famous Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Hauz Khas and the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash.
 

Image credits: Getty

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

The Kapaleeshwarar Temple in Chennai celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion. It's a beautiful place to experience the festival in the southern part of India.
 

Image credits: Getty

Goa

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with traditional fervor in Goa. Visit the Shree Mahalaxmi Temple and Shree Mangueshi Temple to witness the festivities and rituals.
 

Image credits: Getty
