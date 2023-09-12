6 Homemade Sunscreens : How to make sunscreen at home

Lifestyle
Create a natural sunscreen balm by melting coconut oil and mixing it with zinc oxide. The coconut oil provides moisture, while zinc oxide offers sun protection.
Blend aloe vera gel with a few drops of essential oils like lavender or chamomile for soothing, and store it in a spray bottle for easy application.
Combine shea butter, carrot seed oil (a natural SPF booster), and zinc oxide to create a rich, moisturizing sunscreen cream.
Steep green tea leaves in water and mix with zinc oxide, aloe vera gel, and coconut oil. Green tea's antioxidants can enhance sun protection.
Mix raspberry seed oil with zinc oxide for a natural sunscreen with an added antioxidant boost, ideal for sensitive skin.
Blend oatmeal, zinc oxide, and chamomile tea to create a soothing sunscreen paste for those with sensitive or irritated skin.