Sep 12, 2023, 06:43:13 AM

6 Homemade Sunscreens : How to make sunscreen at home

1. Coconut Oil Sunscreen Balm

Create a natural sunscreen balm by melting coconut oil and mixing it with zinc oxide. The coconut oil provides moisture, while zinc oxide offers sun protection.
 

2. Aloe Vera Sunscreen Spray

Blend aloe vera gel with a few drops of essential oils like lavender or chamomile for soothing, and store it in a spray bottle for easy application.
 

3. Shea Butter Sunscreen Cream

Combine shea butter, carrot seed oil (a natural SPF booster), and zinc oxide to create a rich, moisturizing sunscreen cream.
 

4. Green Tea Sunscreen Lotion

Steep green tea leaves in water and mix with zinc oxide, aloe vera gel, and coconut oil. Green tea's antioxidants can enhance sun protection.
 

5. Raspberry Seed Oil Sunscreen

Mix raspberry seed oil with zinc oxide for a natural sunscreen with an added antioxidant boost, ideal for sensitive skin.
 

6. Oatmeal Sunscreen Paste

Blend oatmeal, zinc oxide, and chamomile tea to create a soothing sunscreen paste for those with sensitive or irritated skin.

