Sep 11, 2023, 01:22:25 PM

Misal Pav to Poha: 7 most popular foods in Maharashtra

Misal Pav is a spicy curry made with moth beans and is served with Pav. Here are the 7 most popular foods in Maharashtra.

Vada Pav

A delicious, spicy, deep-fried patty made of potato is squeezed between a thick slice of bread, similar to a burger bun.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a type of flatbread that is sweet. The stuffing consists of chana dal and jaggery.

Pav Bhaji

Fresh and thick slices of bread, smothered in butter served with a delicious mix of moderately spiced vegetables.

Bhel

Bhelpuri is a savoury delicacy found in street carts across India. Puffed rice, ground nuts, potatoes, onions, and chilis are among the most regularly utilized ingredients.

Ragda Pattice

Ragda Pattice is made with flavourful ragda on aloo tikki with different spicy chutneys and is yummy Mumbai street food.

Poha

The most common variant is kanda poha which is made with onions and is a popular food enjoyed in Maharashtra.

