Fuchka, Ghugni to Chow Mein: 7 famous street foods of Kolkata

Lifestyle
The city of Joy is famous for its innumerable yummy street foods that thong the streets. Chow mein, Ghugni to Fuchka are foods that tantalize the taste buds of food lovers
Phuchka is a beloved street food in Kolkata. It consists of hollow, crispy balls filled with a mixture of tamarind water, mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and various spices
Jhal Muri is a spicy and tangy puffed rice snack mixed with various ingredients like peanuts, mustard oil, chopped green chilies, and spices. It's a popular street food of Kolkata
This yummy Chow Mein is nothing similar to the restaurant-style Chinese chowmin. This stir-fried chow mein is mixed with vegetables and chicken, egg or sometimes both
Kolkata is famous for its Kathi Rolls, which are essentially Indian wraps. A paratha or roti is filled with grilled meat (like chicken, mutton, or paneer), onions, and chutney
Mughlai Paratha is a stuffed paratha, crispy, flaky outer layer, filled with rich, spicy mixture of minced meat, beaten eggs, and is typically served with potato curry on the side
Ghugni is dried white peas cooked with spices and served with chopped onions, green chilies, and sometimes tamarind chutney. It's a delicious and filling street food
Aloo Kabli is very innate to Kolkata. it is a mixture of Boiled ptatoes, tamarind chutneys, sprinkled with onion and coriander. The tangy and spicy mixture makes it mouth-watering