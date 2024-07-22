Lifestyle

Mumbai Rains: 7 popular snacks to enjoy during monsoon

Image credits: Getty

Pakoras

Pakoras get made with a spicy besan batter with veggies like onion, eggplant, potato, cauliflower and paneer.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Bhutta (Roasted Corn)

Char-grilled corn on the cob, seasoned with salt, chili powder, and lime.

Image credits: Freepik

Chai (Tea) and Biscuits

A comforting cup of hot masala chai paired with crunchy biscuits.

Image credits: Getty

Vada Pav

A spicy potato fritter sandwiched in a bun, served with chutneys.

Image credits: pinterest

Maggi Noodles

Quick and easy instant noodles, often spiced up with vegetables and masala.

Image credits: Getty

Jalebi

Sweet, deep-fried spirals soaked in sugar syrup, enjoyed hot and fresh.

Image credits: i Stock

Samosas

Deep-fried pastry filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
