Shiva Puja to Fasting: 6 spiritual things to do during sawan days

Lifestyle
Worship Lord Shiva daily, especially on Mondays and offer flowers, fruits, milk, and water to the Shiva Lingam, and chant mantras such as "Om Namah Shivaya."
Observe fasts on Mondays or Ekadashi days during Saavan. Fasting is believed to purify the mind and body, and it demonstrates devotion and discipline towards the deity.
Read scriptures dedicated to Lord Shiva, such as the Shiva Purana or Rudram Chamakam. Reflect on the teachings associated with Lord Shiva to deepen your spiritual connection.
Visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, especially famous ones like Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Varanasi), Somnath Temple (Gujarat), or Amarnath Cave Temple (Jammu and Kashmir).
Offer Bilva (Bael) leaves to Lord Shiva. It is believed that offering these leaves with devotion pleases Lord Shiva immensely and grants spiritual merit and blessings.
Donate food, and clothing, or contribute to charitable causes in the name of Lord Shiva, aiming to serve humanity and earn divine blessings.