6 types of rest everyone needs for their well-being

Lifestyle
Engaging in activities that do not require intense concentration, such as daydreaming or meditative practices.
Sleep well, stretch, exercise gently, or just relax. Activities like gentle stretching, yoga, or a leisurely walk help reduce muscle tension and improve circulation.
Allowing oneself to express emotions freely and engage in meaningful conversations.
Balancing time spent in social interactions with time alone or with a close-knit group of supportive individuals.
Engaging in practices that connect with a sense of purpose and meaning, such as prayer, meditation, or volunteering.
Unplug from screens. Enjoy some quiet time. Reduce exposure to overstimulating environments.