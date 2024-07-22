Antarctica to Greenland: 7 COLDEST places on Earth

Lifestyle
From Antarctica's Vostok Station to Siberia's Oymyakon, Earth's coldest places showcase extreme temperatures. These frigid regions reveal some of the planet's harshest climates
Holds the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth, which was -128.6°F (-89.2°C) in 1983. This remote research station is located near the South Pole
Summit Camp, located at the highest point of the Greenland Ice Sheet, experiences extremely low temperatures, often reaching below -60°F (-51°C) during winter
Known as one of coldest inhabited places on Earth, Oymyakon in Siberia has recorded temperatures as low as -67.7°F (-55.4°C). This village is famous for its harsh winter conditions
Another contender for the coldest inhabited place, Verkhoyansk in Siberia has similar extreme temperatures to Oymyakon, with records as low as -67.8°F (-55.4°C)
Eureka, located in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, experiences temperatures as low as -58°F (-50°C) during the winter months. It is one of the coldest places in Canada
Now known as Utqiaġvik, Barrow is one of the northernmost cities in the U.S. and experiences severe cold, with winter temperatures often plunging below -40°F (-40°C)
Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, is known for its harsh winters, with temperatures frequently dropping below -40°F (-40°C). It is one of coldest capital cities in the world