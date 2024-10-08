Mukesh Ambani’s favorite dish: Know Rs 230 street food he loves

Lifestyle
The lifestyle of a personality like Mukesh Ambani has always been a subject of interest for people, but do you know that his favorite dish is a simple street food?
Established in 1963, Swati Snacks is favorite of the Ambani family. The specialty of this restaurant is delicious Gujarati dishes, which are unique blend of simplicity and taste.
Panki, a dish made from rice flour and steamed in banana leaves, is Mukesh Ambani's favorite. Its price is also surprising - Rs 230!
The Ambani family orders from Swati Snacks every week and the restaurant staff can often be seen at their home.
Swati Snacks' relationship with the Ambani family is not just one generation, but three generations. From Mukesh Ambani's parents to his children, everyone loves the food here.
Mukesh Ambani loves not only Panki but also street food items like Sev Puri, Pani Puri, Dahi Batata Puri. The street food dishes of this restaurant are among his favorite orders.
Asha Jhaveri, the owner of Swati Snacks, has shared association of the Ambani family in autobiography, in which she has told about attachment of 3 generations of Ambani towards it.
Favorite dishes of Mukesh Ambani's family still promote traditional and local taste. This is the reason why they stay connected with this restaurant despite their busy schedule.