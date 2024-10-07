Durga Puja 2024:Debina Bonnerjee's festive saree looks

Lifestyle
Recently, actress Debina Bonnerjee was spotted in a Bengali look with her daughters wearing a printed border cotton saree. You can recreate Debina's saree look for Durga Puja
Debina Bonnerjee is wearing a printed multi-color silk saree which is giving a tremendous look with a sleeveless matching blouse. You too can choose a silk saree like Debina
If you want a gorgeous look at the festival, then apart from blue, red, yellow sarees, you can wear a sequin silver color saree. Try matching a contrast pink blouse
A simple zari work red cotton silk saree will enhance your look from Durga Puja to Diwali. You can choose heavy embroidery if you want
If you have a plain red color saree in your wardrobe, then pair it with a heavy sequin work blouse. Your look will shine. Pair it with a gold choker
If you want a fancy look in a printed saree, then pair a tube sequin blouse like Debina Bonnerjee. Look beautiful with statement earrings
You will be colored in the colors of the festival by wearing printed sarees with a backless blouse. Plain blouses with printed sarees will give you a sober look