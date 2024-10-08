Lifestyle

Latest Payal designs to elevate your style this Karwa Chauth 2024

Payal Designs 2024

With Karwa Chauth approaching, if you're searching for the perfect anklets, explore these latest designs that will enhance your feet's beauty tenfold. 

Latest Silver Payal Designs

If you desire anklets suitable for both Karwa Chauth and everyday wear, these red Kundan payal are perfect. With their subtle design, they can be worn daily. 

Silver Payal Designs

Simple anklets with star anklets are perfect for women who go to the office. If you prefer less heavy anklets, this is an excellent option. 

Silver Meenakari Payal Designs

Floral motifs are currently in trend. If you want to wear something unique and different, choose this. Such anklets give a fancy look to the feet. 

Floral Silver Payal Designs

These anklets with stonework flowers will look lovely with alta and henna. If you want to wear something unique apart from the traditional look, you can wear it. 

Kada Payal Designs

Kada anklet designs are best for women who are always worried about their anklets falling off. Nowadays, this design is becoming very popular among young girls. 

Bridal Silver Payal Designs

Karwa Chauth looks incomplete without traditional anklets. Enhance your wardrobe with beautiful pearl-stone work anklet designs to complete your festive style.

Designer Payal

These stunning designer anklets featuring yellow stones are perfect for sarees and salwar suits. For a unique touch, opt for the elegant Ghungroo pattern!

