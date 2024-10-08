Latest Payal designs to elevate your style this Karwa Chauth 2024

Lifestyle
With Karwa Chauth approaching, if you're searching for the perfect anklets, explore these latest designs that will enhance your feet's beauty tenfold.
If you desire anklets suitable for both Karwa Chauth and everyday wear, these red Kundan payal are perfect. With their subtle design, they can be worn daily.
Simple anklets with star anklets are perfect for women who go to the office. If you prefer less heavy anklets, this is an excellent option.
Floral motifs are currently in trend. If you want to wear something unique and different, choose this. Such anklets give a fancy look to the feet.
These anklets with stonework flowers will look lovely with alta and henna. If you want to wear something unique apart from the traditional look, you can wear it.
Kada anklet designs are best for women who are always worried about their anklets falling off. Nowadays, this design is becoming very popular among young girls.
Karwa Chauth looks incomplete without traditional anklets. Enhance your wardrobe with beautiful pearl-stone work anklet designs to complete your festive style.
These stunning designer anklets featuring yellow stones are perfect for sarees and salwar suits. For a unique touch, opt for the elegant Ghungroo pattern!