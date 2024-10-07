Health
Learn about eight foods to avoid to reduce your risk of colon cancer and colorectal cancer.
Cases of colon cancer are increasing among young people. Colon cancer or colorectal cancer is a cancer that affects the colon and rectum.
Common symptoms include seeing blood in the stool, diarrhea, and constipation.
Let's look at some foods to avoid to reduce the risk of colon cancer.
Processed meats contain compounds that cause inflammation in the colon, which increases the risk of colon cancer.
Fast food uses oils that increase fat. Fried, high-fat foods increase the risk of colon cancer.
White bread, pastries from refined grains cause the growth of cancer cells in the colon.
Sugary drinks, including sodas and sweetened juices, and sugary snacks increase the risk of colon cancer.
Excessive alcohol consumption can disrupt the balance of gut bacteria and increase the risk of colon cancer.
Highly processed foods often contain artificial ingredients, preservatives, and high levels of salt. All of these increase the risk of colon cancer.
Regular consumption of processed foods such as canned soups and snacks can increase the risk of colon cancer.
Dairy products like cheese that are high in saturated fat increase cholesterol levels and the risk of colon cancer.