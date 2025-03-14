Lifestyle
This exercise engages your quads, hamstrings, and glutes, helping you develop stronger, sculpted legs.
- Stand on one leg, extend the other forward.
- Engage core, lower into a squat slowly.
- Keep chest up, arms forward for balance.
- Push through heel to rise.
- Repeat & switch legs.
Balancing on one leg challenges your core, improving stability and posture for a leaner midsection.
The deep squat stretch enhances hip, knee, and ankle mobility, making movements smoother & reducing stiffness.
Since it’s a compound movement, the Pilates Pistol Squat torches calories, making it a great addition to your fitness routine!
This move tones without reducing curves, keeping your legs strong & shapely—just like Mrunal Thakur!
Source: Bombay Times
