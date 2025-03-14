Lifestyle
Bhagyashree's fashion sense is very classy and elegant. She is seen in traditional as well as modern suit designs. Here are some designs that can be worn for Eid.
Bhagyashree is looking gorgeous in a sleeveless pattern sharara suit. You can gift this type of suit to your mother for Eid. Get half sleeves instead of sleeveless.
A straight zari work suit with palazzo pants creates a very elegant look. You can wear it at any festival. This design of suit will also look perfect on mom.
A single patch looks perfect on a plain long suit. This type of suit will keep you comfortable in the summer season. You can also get this design stitched by a tailor.
The actress has paired a short kurta with white colored palazzo pants. The pink flower print on the neckline of the kurta is giving a very smart look.
The light blue color suit design is perfect for summer. Office going women can get a gorgeous look by wearing this type of suit.
Colorful Holi Home Decor: 6 Dream Home Decoration Styles
6 foods to boost your emotional strength instantly
(PHOTOS) Alia Bhatt Inspired Lehengas Under Rs 25k Online
Teacher Will Make Student Of The Year: Leaf Best Out Of Waste Craft