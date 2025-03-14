(PHOTOS) Alia Bhatt Inspired Lehengas Under Rs 25k Online

Lifestyle
If your height is 5-5.1 inches like Alia Bhatt and you want to look tall in a lehenga, adopt a monochromatic look like her.
Alia Bhatt wore a purple leheriya print lehenga at a Diwali party. You can easily find such a lehenga online for Rs12-Rs18k. It has white stripes all over it.
Like Alia, you can wear an A-line lehenga with black thread work on a white base. Wear a sleeveless deep neck blouse and a net chunni with it. A-line lehengas make you look taller.
Light color lehengas give grace to the height and you can look tall. Like Alia Bhatt has worn a light pink colored floral design lehenga, with a baby pink chunni.
You can make your look symmetrical by wearing a high waist black flared lehenga, a strappy square neck blouse and a black chunni like Alia.
Pastel colors are very trendy these days and you can make your height look taller by getting it made in a high waist design.
This Alia look will look stylish on girls. She is wearing a peach colored lehenga, with white thread work on it and has carried a frill sleeves satin shirt to give a modern look.
