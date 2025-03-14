Colorful Holi Home Decor: 6 Dream Home Decoration Styles

Lifestyle
Quickly change your drawing room curtains to colorful ones for Holi. You can even make curtains from colorful sarees in your wardrobe; that's a great option too.
Before guests arrive for Holi, you can change your cushion covers. If you have several pairs of cushion covers at home, you can decorate the sofa with colorful cushions.
Almost every home has carpet options. You can also change the drawing room carpet for Holi and lay a colorful carpet here. This will make your home look colorful for Holi.
You can decorate your drawing room with colorful flowers. Everyone has a garden at home, so you can bring flowers from there or use artificial flowers.
You can also change the paintings in your drawing room. By putting up colorful paintings here, you can change the look of the room.
You can also bring greenery into your room for Holi. You can decorate the drawing room with pots kept in the garden. Besides this, you can also decorate with artificial plants.
6 foods to boost your emotional strength instantly
(PHOTOS) Alia Bhatt Inspired Lehengas Under Rs 25k Online
Teacher Will Make Student Of The Year: Leaf Best Out Of Waste Craft
No Weakness: 3 Gram Gold Studs That Will Look Great on Heavy Suits