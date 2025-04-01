Small Eyes, Big Impact: 5 Eye Makeup Looks Inspired by Mouni Roy

Lifestyle
Mouni Roy has chosen dark winged eyeliner to make small eyes look bigger, which is dominating the entire makeup.
Apply brown kajal with a black dress instead of black. Your look will also become special like Mouni Roy.
Instead of applying kajal once in the eyes, you can give your eyes a statement look by applying two coats of kajal.
Mouni Roy has chosen a flick eyeliner look which looks quite fancy. Such eyeliner makes the eyes look bigger.
Eye makeup can also be enhanced by applying only eyeliner with light eyeshadow.
Mouni Roy not only decorates her eyes with kajal or eyeliner but also darkens her eyebrows.
