Lifestyle

Small Eyes, Big Impact: 5 Eye Makeup Looks Inspired by Mouni Roy

Dark Winged Eyeliner

Mouni Roy has chosen dark winged eyeliner to make small eyes look bigger, which is dominating the entire makeup.

Mouni Roy's Brown Kajal Eye Makeup Look

Apply brown kajal with a black dress instead of black. Your look will also become special like Mouni Roy.

Apply 2 Layers of Kajal

Instead of applying kajal once in the eyes, you can give your eyes a statement look by applying two coats of kajal.

Mouni Roy's Flick Eyeliner Look

Mouni Roy has chosen a flick eyeliner look which looks quite fancy. Such eyeliner makes the eyes look bigger.

Adopt Simple Eyeliner

Eye makeup can also be enhanced by applying only eyeliner with light eyeshadow.

Eye Makeup Look Will Enhance with Eyebrows

Mouni Roy not only decorates her eyes with kajal or eyeliner but also darkens her eyebrows.

Hina Khan's Affordable Necklace Looks: Style Under Rs. 1000

Stunning Lehengas Inspired by Kajol's Daughter Nysa Devgan

7 Amazing Safety Pin Hacks in Just 1 Minute

Look Stunning Like Rubina Dilaik: Saree Styles for Moms