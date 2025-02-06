Lifestyle

Morning or Evening: Which is the right time for weight loss exercise?

Image credits: Getty

Fast Weight Loss Exercise Timing

When to exercise for fast weight loss: morning or evening?

Image credits: Getty

Best Time to Exercise

Research suggests women burn fat faster with morning workouts, while men benefit from evening exercise

Image credits: social media

Boost Metabolism

Morning exercise improves metabolism, promoting weight loss and all-day energy

Image credits: social media

Mental Wellness

Morning exercise significantly benefits mental health

Image credits: social media

Evening Workout Benefits

Evening workouts strengthen muscles and improve leg strength

Image credits: Freepik

Consistent Exercise

Consistent exercise, whether morning or evening, is key for weight loss. Aim for 5 days a week for optimal results

Image credits: Getty

