Morning or Evening: Which is the right time for weight loss exercise?

Lifestyle
When to exercise for fast weight loss: morning or evening?
Research suggests women burn fat faster with morning workouts, while men benefit from evening exercise
Morning exercise improves metabolism, promoting weight loss and all-day energy
Morning exercise significantly benefits mental health
Evening workouts strengthen muscles and improve leg strength
Consistent exercise, whether morning or evening, is key for weight loss. Aim for 5 days a week for optimal results
