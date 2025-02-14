Lifestyle

Monaco: Know amazing facts about World's smallest but RICHEST country

The most densely populated country

Monaco is the most densely populated country in the world. As of February 12, 2025, its population was 38,451. Its density is 25,927 per square kilometer

Monaco: Smaller than JNU

Monaco's area is 2.02 sq km. This European country is so small that it can be crossed on foot in an hour. In terms of area, it is smaller than JNU in Delhi (4.12 km2)

Millionaires but no homes

Monaco is called country of millionaires. Every fourth person here is millionaire. But they don't have house to live in. Because of this, many rich people live in cars

Homeless in Monaco

Monaco is considered the second smallest country in the world in terms of area after Vatican City. According to a BBC report, about 3,000 people are living here without homes

Monaco builds on the sea

To overcome land shortage, Monaco government is going to build high-rise buildings in sea. Measures like houses in mountains, skyscrapers, underground houses have been taken

Offshore housing project

The Monaco government is building houses under the name Offshore Urban Extension Project in and around the sea. There is a plan to build more than 120 houses, parks, and shops

Monaco's per capita income

The CIA World Factbook states that there is no poverty in Monaco. There is no income tax. The per capita income here is $165,420, or about ₹1,43,66,131

Demographics of Monaco

According to some reports, only 9,326 people are natives of Monaco. The rest are people who have come from America, France, Italy, Britain, Switzerland, and Germany

Monaco's tourism economy

Monaco's economy depends on tourism, banking. Tourists from European countries keep coming. One night's rent for a deluxe room at the Hotel de Paris here is more than ₹2.2 million

Chanakya Niti: 10 strategies to succeed in workplace

Valentine's Day 2025: 5 mistakes to avoid for a strong relationship

Sara Ali Khan’s weight loss journey: How she shed 30 kg with THIS diet

PHOTOS: Shivangi Joshi Inspired saree styles for chic and classic look