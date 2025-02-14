Monaco: Know amazing facts about World's smallest but RICHEST country

Lifestyle
Monaco is the most densely populated country in the world. As of February 12, 2025, its population was 38,451. Its density is 25,927 per square kilometer
Monaco's area is 2.02 sq km. This European country is so small that it can be crossed on foot in an hour. In terms of area, it is smaller than JNU in Delhi (4.12 km2)
Monaco is called country of millionaires. Every fourth person here is millionaire. But they don't have house to live in. Because of this, many rich people live in cars
Monaco is considered the second smallest country in the world in terms of area after Vatican City. According to a BBC report, about 3,000 people are living here without homes
To overcome land shortage, Monaco government is going to build high-rise buildings in sea. Measures like houses in mountains, skyscrapers, underground houses have been taken
The Monaco government is building houses under the name Offshore Urban Extension Project in and around the sea. There is a plan to build more than 120 houses, parks, and shops
The CIA World Factbook states that there is no poverty in Monaco. There is no income tax. The per capita income here is $165,420, or about ₹1,43,66,131
According to some reports, only 9,326 people are natives of Monaco. The rest are people who have come from America, France, Italy, Britain, Switzerland, and Germany
Monaco's economy depends on tourism, banking. Tourists from European countries keep coming. One night's rent for a deluxe room at the Hotel de Paris here is more than ₹2.2 million
Chanakya Niti: 10 strategies to succeed in workplace
Valentine's Day 2025: 5 mistakes to avoid for a strong relationship
Sara Ali Khan’s weight loss journey: How she shed 30 kg with THIS diet
PHOTOS: Shivangi Joshi Inspired saree styles for chic and classic look