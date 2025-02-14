Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti: 10 strategies to succeed in workplace

Chanakya Neeti: 10 Mantras for Success and Power

Acharya Chanakya's policies are not limited to politics and economics, but are extremely useful for achieving success in every field of life

10 Chanakya Policies for Office and Career Success

According to Chanakya, if you want to progress in the office, career, and your life, then definitely adopt these 10 policies

Consider your boss superior, don't appear smarter

Even if your boss is less intelligent than you, don't make him realize it. Hide your abilities, otherwise the boss may feel insecure and harm you

Don't blindly trust friends, handle enemies correctly

Sometimes friends are the biggest cheaters. But if you handle your enemies correctly, they can prove to be more beneficial for you

Keep your intentions and plans secret

Chanakya says if people cannot understand your next move, you will always be one step ahead. Don't share your plans with anyone

Don't talk too much, speaking less is real strength

Chanakya Niti says that those who talk too much often reveal their weaknesses. Staying calm and speaking less makes you powerful

Strengthen your image, it's your real power

According to Chanakya, people judge you based on your personality and image. So maintain a good image at all times

Learn to delegate, don't get caught up in hard work

Motivate others in such a way that they work for you. Benefit from their work, but make them feel that they are working for themselves

Befriend the right people and distance from the wrong

The people around you determine your success and failure. Choose the right friends and colleagues so that they can help you move forward

Make yourself valuable so people follow you

Never run after anyone. According to Chanakya, make yourself so capable that people search for you and want to connect with you

Completely eliminate the enemy so they can't attack again

Acharya Chanakya says that if you have to defeat someone, defeat them completely. Incomplete victory gives the enemy a chance to return

No harm in bowing at the right time, it's a strategy

According to Chanakya, if the circumstances are not in your favor, learn to bow down with time. Returning at the right time is the real victory

These policies of Chanakya are still effective today

These policies of Chanakya are as effective today as they were thousands of years ago. If you want success in career and life, adopt these 10 policies

Valentine's Day 2025: 5 mistakes to avoid for a strong relationship

Sara Ali Khan’s weight loss journey: How she shed 30 kg with THIS diet

PHOTOS: Shivangi Joshi Inspired saree styles for chic and classic look

Vastu Tips: 4 things to avoid keeping on roof for family prosperity