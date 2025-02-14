Chanakya Niti: 10 strategies to succeed in workplace

Lifestyle
Acharya Chanakya's policies are not limited to politics and economics, but are extremely useful for achieving success in every field of life
According to Chanakya, if you want to progress in the office, career, and your life, then definitely adopt these 10 policies
Even if your boss is less intelligent than you, don't make him realize it. Hide your abilities, otherwise the boss may feel insecure and harm you
Sometimes friends are the biggest cheaters. But if you handle your enemies correctly, they can prove to be more beneficial for you
Chanakya says if people cannot understand your next move, you will always be one step ahead. Don't share your plans with anyone
Chanakya Niti says that those who talk too much often reveal their weaknesses. Staying calm and speaking less makes you powerful
According to Chanakya, people judge you based on your personality and image. So maintain a good image at all times
Motivate others in such a way that they work for you. Benefit from their work, but make them feel that they are working for themselves
The people around you determine your success and failure. Choose the right friends and colleagues so that they can help you move forward
Never run after anyone. According to Chanakya, make yourself so capable that people search for you and want to connect with you
Acharya Chanakya says that if you have to defeat someone, defeat them completely. Incomplete victory gives the enemy a chance to return
According to Chanakya, if the circumstances are not in your favor, learn to bow down with time. Returning at the right time is the real victory
These policies of Chanakya are as effective today as they were thousands of years ago. If you want success in career and life, adopt these 10 policies
