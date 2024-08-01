World Lung Cancer Day 2024: 7 lesser-known symptoms of Lung cancer

Lifestyle
Here’s a closer look at 7 symptoms that might be less familiar but are important indicators of lung cancer
Rapid, unexplained weight loss can signal lung cancer, as the body may be burning calories faster due to the cancer’s effects or a decreased appetite
Chronic back pain, especially if it’s new and unexplained, might indicate lung cancer, as tumors can spread to the spine or ribs, causing discomfort
Regular bouts of pneumonia or bronchitis that don’t resolve could be a sign of lung cancer, which may lead to persistent infections due to obstructed airways
Changes in the appearance of fingers, such as rounded or swollen tips, can be a subtle sign of lung cancer, often linked with advanced stages of the disease
A sudden, persistent hoarseness can result from lung cancer affecting the nerves around the vocal cords, altering voice quality and clarity
Tumors in the lung can obstruct blood flow, leading to swelling in the face or neck, which might be mistaken for less serious conditions
Unexplained, persistent fatigue and weakness can be a symptom of lung cancer, as the body expends energy fighting the disease or due to anemia caused by cancer