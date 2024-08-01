Lifestyle

Delhi rain: 7 ways to avoid traffic jams during monsoon

Here are seven strategies that might help

Image credits: Freepik

Carpool

Sharing rides with others can reduce the number of vehicles on the road, and carpool lanes (if available) are usually less congested.

Image credits: Freepik

Use Public Transportation

Delhi's metro system is extensive and efficient. Using the metro can help avoid the congestion of road traffic.

Image credits: Freepik

Plan Your Commute During Off-Peak Hours

Traveling outside of the rush hours (8-10 AM and 5-8 PM) can significantly reduce the time spent in traffic.

Image credits: Freepik

Cycling or Walking

For shorter distances, cycling or walking can be quicker and more enjoyable than sitting in traffic.

Image credits: Freepik

Flexible Work Hours

If your job allows it, adjusting your work hours to start earlier or later can help you avoid the peak traffic times.

Image credits: Freepik

Work from Home

If possible, working remotely can eliminate the need to commute and thus avoid traffic altogether.

Image credits: Freepik

Use Traffic Apps

Apps like Google Maps, Waze, and others can provide real-time traffic updates and suggest alternate routes to avoid congested areas.

Image credits: i stock
Find Next One