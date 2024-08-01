Delhi rain: 7 ways to avoid traffic jams during monsoon

Lifestyle
Here are seven strategies that might help
Sharing rides with others can reduce the number of vehicles on the road, and carpool lanes (if available) are usually less congested.
Delhi's metro system is extensive and efficient. Using the metro can help avoid the congestion of road traffic.
Traveling outside of the rush hours (8-10 AM and 5-8 PM) can significantly reduce the time spent in traffic.
For shorter distances, cycling or walking can be quicker and more enjoyable than sitting in traffic.
If your job allows it, adjusting your work hours to start earlier or later can help you avoid the peak traffic times.
If possible, working remotely can eliminate the need to commute and thus avoid traffic altogether.
Apps like Google Maps, Waze, and others can provide real-time traffic updates and suggest alternate routes to avoid congested areas.