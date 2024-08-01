Lifestyle

World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Do THESE to reduce lung cancer risk

World Lung Cancer Day is observed every year on August 1.

Image credits: Freepik

Quit Smoking

The best way to reduce lung cancer risk is to quit smoking, as most cases are linked to direct or passive smoking.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Avoid Secondhand smoke

Stay away from smokers and avoid places where people smoke.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Exercise Regularly

Physical activity can help lower your risk of lung cancer.

Image credits: Getty

Maintain a Nutrient-Rich Diet

Focus on fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to keep your lungs healthy.

Image credits: freepik

Avoid exposure to Radon

Test your home for radon. Radon is a radioactive gas that has no colour, smell or taste. It is produced in the ground from uranium and diffuses into the atmosphere.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Avoid exposure to Air Pollution

Avoid heavily polluted areas and take steps to reduce indoor air pollution.

Image credits: Freepik

Stay Away from Chemicals

Some chemicals, like arsenic and chromium, can increase lung cancer risk - avoid exposure when possible.

Image credits: Freepik
