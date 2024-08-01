Skin Care tips: 7 ways how Stress impacts Skin

Lifestyle
Stress impacts more than mental well-being; it affects skin too. Elevated cortisol levels due to stress can disrupt skin balance, leading to issues like breakouts, premature aging
Stress triggers release of cortisol, increases oil production, clogs pores, leading to acne. Persistent stress can exacerbate this condition, causing breakouts, inflammation
Chronic stress accelerates breakdown of collagen, elastin, essential proteins for skin elasticity. This results in early appearance of wrinkles, fine lines giving aged look
Stress impairs the skin’s barrier function, leading to moisture loss and dryness. This can make the skin more sensitive, leading to irritation, redness, and discomfort
For those prone to eczema, stress can trigger flare-ups by weakening the skin barrier and increasing inflammation. This results in itchy, red, and inflamed patches on the skin
Stress can worsen psoriasis symptoms by triggering flare-ups. It contributes to immune system’s overactivity, accelerating production of skin cells and causing scaly, red patches
High stress levels elevate cortisol, which stimulates sebaceous glands to produce more oil. This excess oil can lead to greasy skin, exacerbate conditions like acne
Stress can disrupt sleep patterns and increase cortisol levels, leading to dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. This occurs due to poor sleep quality and fluid retention