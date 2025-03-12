Lehenga with Coat: 7 Trendy Coats for a Stunning Look

Lifestyle
If you have an old plain black lehenga and want to give it a modern look, you can wear a floral work coat like this. Add a front button to it for extra style.
Get a plain net lehenga with a flare in net fabric and pair it with a white floral design two-button coat in silk fabric for a completely modern look.
You can wear a full-sleeved long coat like Kriti Sanon over a white or off-white plain skirt. She paired it with a heavy necklace for an Indian look with large buttons.
Beige color is very trendy these days. Get a lehenga in this subtle color in tissue fabric. Wear a plain blouse with it, then wear a full sleeves heavy jacket over it.
For a glamorous look at a night party, wear a cream and maroon colored kalidar lehenga like Tina Datta. Carry a contrasting maroon velvet shimmery blazer with it.
If you have a pastel colored lehenga and want to give it a vibrant look, you can get a maroon colored silk floral design blazer made on it.
With a plain black lehenga, you can also wear a stand collar jacket with multi color floral design on a black base. It has a slit design in the front and open sleeves.
7 Multicolor Blouse Designs Under Rs 250 for Holi Celebrations
Stylish Black Beads Anklet Designs for Baby Girls Protection
DIY Trendy Holi Hair Bands & Scarves from Old Lace and Fabric
Elegant Sarees Inspired by Shreya Ghoshal for Women Over 40