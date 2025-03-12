Lifestyle

7 Multicolor Blouses Under 250Rs for Holi Milan-Holika Dahan

Multi-Color Deep Neck Blouse

This type of multi-color blouse will look beautiful with every saree. You can choose such patterns with plain or leheriya sarees for Holi. 

Cut Sleeve Multi Print Blouse

Such cut sleeve multi-print blouses with art work prints are also the best choice. Style it with a plain or ruffle saree for a Holi party or Holika Dahan. 

Deep V-Neck Multi Color Blouse

In a multi-color combination, you can also choose such a deep V-neck multi-color blouse. You can get it online in the range of 250 rupees in cotton fabric.

Floral Pattern Multi Colored Blouse

Take such a floral pattern blouse in blend silk fabric. Such patterns are best for getting a rich look on Holi. You can also see sequin work in it.

Collar Pattern Multi Blouse

You can also choose such a collar pattern multi blouse in semi-sleeves. You will find such patterns in a low budget. Also, you can match it with many sarees.

Multi Color Lining Blouse

In a sober and subtle look, you can also see this type of multi-color lining blouse. Everyone likes such patterns. Also, by wearing it, you will get a very trendy look.

Stylish Black Beads Anklet Designs for Baby Girls Protection

DIY Trendy Holi Hair Bands & Scarves from Old Lace and Fabric

Elegant Sarees Inspired by Shreya Ghoshal for Women Over 40

Achieve Success Like Roshni Nadar Malhotra: Follow These Tips