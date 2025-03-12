Lifestyle
This type of multi-color blouse will look beautiful with every saree. You can choose such patterns with plain or leheriya sarees for Holi.
Such cut sleeve multi-print blouses with art work prints are also the best choice. Style it with a plain or ruffle saree for a Holi party or Holika Dahan.
In a multi-color combination, you can also choose such a deep V-neck multi-color blouse. You can get it online in the range of 250 rupees in cotton fabric.
Take such a floral pattern blouse in blend silk fabric. Such patterns are best for getting a rich look on Holi. You can also see sequin work in it.
You can also choose such a collar pattern multi blouse in semi-sleeves. You will find such patterns in a low budget. Also, you can match it with many sarees.
In a sober and subtle look, you can also see this type of multi-color lining blouse. Everyone likes such patterns. Also, by wearing it, you will get a very trendy look.
