Mission Gaganyaan: 7 objectives of ISRO's latest endeavour

Lifestyle
The Gaganyaan mission by ISRO aims to demonstrate India's human spaceflight capabilities, inspire future scientists, advance space exploration, and conduct research in space
Showcase India's capability in human spaceflight, affirming its technological prowess
Acquire expertise in designing, developing, and operating human-rated spacecraft
Establish critical infrastructure for sustainable human space endeavors
Motivate and cultivate the next generation of scientists and engineers
Elevate India's space exploration capabilities, fostering scientific progress
Elevate India's international standing and global recognition in space exploration
Perform invaluable scientific research and experiments in the unique space environment, benefiting diverse scientific and technological domains