Mission Gaganyaan: 7 objectives of ISRO's latest endeavour

The Gaganyaan mission by ISRO aims to demonstrate India's human spaceflight capabilities, inspire future scientists, advance space exploration, and conduct research in space

Image credits: ISRO/twitter

Capability Demonstration

Showcase India's capability in human spaceflight, affirming its technological prowess

Image credits: ISRO/twitter

Expertise Acquisition

Acquire expertise in designing, developing, and operating human-rated spacecraft

Image credits: ISRO/twitter

Infrastructure Development

Establish critical infrastructure for sustainable human space endeavors

Image credits: ISRO/twitter

Youth Inspiration

Motivate and cultivate the next generation of scientists and engineers

Image credits: ISRO/twitter

Space Advancement

Elevate India's space exploration capabilities, fostering scientific progress

Image credits: ISRO/twitter

National Prestige

Elevate India's international standing and global recognition in space exploration

Image credits: ISRO/twitter

Scientific Endeavors

Perform invaluable scientific research and experiments in the unique space environment, benefiting diverse scientific and technological domains

Image credits: ISRO/twitter
