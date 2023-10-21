Lifestyle

Dussehra 2023: 5 places that Lord Ram is believed to have travelled

While the exact locations and the extent of his travels are subject to interpretation, here are 5 places that are traditionally associated with Lord Ram's travels.

Image credits: Getty/ Unsplash

Ayodhya

Lord Ram's birthplace and the capital of his kingdom. Ayodhya is where his journey began, and it holds great religious and historical significance.

Image credits: Unsplash

Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam in Telangana, is closely associated with Lord Ram's life. It is believed to be the place where Lord Ram is said to have crossed the river Godavari during his exile.

Image credits: Getty

Panchavati

Located near Nashik in Maharashtra, Panchavati is believed to be the forest where Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman lived during their exile.

Image credits: Getty

Rameswaram

Rameswaram, an island town in Tamil Nadu, is believed to be the place where Lord Ram built Rama Setu to reach Lanka (modern-day Sri Lanka) to rescue Sita from king Ravana.

Image credits: Getty

Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh is a sacred place where Lord Ram, along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, is said to have spent a significant portion of his exile.

Image credits: Pexels
