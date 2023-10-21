Lifestyle
Soak a cotton pad or ball in makeup remover and gently press it against your closed eyelid. Hold it for a few seconds to allow the makeup to dissolve, and then wipe away.
Begin with your lips, and then work your way to the rest of your face, including foundation, blush. Ensure you reach every part of your face, neck, and hairline.
Use a gentle, hydrating cleanser to wash away any remaining makeup residue and impurities. Massage it into your skin in a circular motion and rinse with warm water.
For a deeper clean, consider a double cleanse. Follow your initial cleansing with another round of cleansing to ensure no traces of makeup remain.
After cleansing, gently pat your face dry with a clean, soft towel. Avoid rubbing, as this can irritate the skin.
Finish by applying a moisturizer suitable for your skin type. It helps replenish lost moisture and keeps your skin supple.