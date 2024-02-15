Lifestyle

6 plants to keep lizards out of your home

1. Basil (Ocimum basilicum):

Its strong aroma is disliked by lizards, making it an excellent choice for keeping them away. Place plants near entry points and windows to deter lizards from entering your home.

2. Lavender (Lavandula):

Lizards find the scent of lavender unpleasant, so strategically placing pots of lavender around your home can help discourage them from lingering indoors.

3. Marigold (Tagetes):

These hardy plants emit a strong odor that lizards find offensive, making them an effective deterrent. Plant marigolds near windows and doors to keep lizards at bay.

4. Mint (Mentha):

Planting mint in containers or hanging baskets near entry points can help create a natural barrier against lizards.

5. Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis):

Its strong scent is disliked by lizards, making it an excellent choice for planting near windows and doors.

6. Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum):

Spider plants are also known for their ability to repel lizards. Place spider plants near windows and doors to help keep lizards away while enhancing indoor air quality.

