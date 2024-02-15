Lifestyle

Hyderabadi to Dindigul-7 popular biryanis from South India

South India is renowned for its diverse culinary offerings, including an array of delicious biryanis. Here are seven popular biryanis from South India.

Image credits: Our own

Thalassery Biryani

Malabar region specialty from Kerala, known for fragrant rice cooked with spices, caramelized onions, and meat. Features ingredients like fennel seeds, cashew nuts, and raisins.

Image credits: social media

Hyderabadi Biryani

Fragrant basmati rice cooked with tender meat (chicken or mutton) and aromatic spices like saffron, cardamom, and cloves. Originates from Hyderabad, Telangana.

Image credits: social media

Ambur Biryani

Ambur Biryani: Hails from Ambur in Tamil Nadu, featuring short-grain rice, flavorful meat, and a unique blend of spices, including cinnamon, cloves, and bay leaves.

Image credits: social media

Malabar Biryani

Kerala's Malabar region speciality is made with khaima rice and a unique blend of spices. Incorporates ingredients like cashew nuts, raisins, and fried onions for a rich flavour.

Image credits: social media

Dindigul Biryani

From Dindigul in Tamil Nadu, it uses steerage samba rice, tender meat (usually mutton), and a potent blend of spices like star anise, black stone flower, and bay leaves.

Image credits: our own

Chettinad Biryani

From Tamil Nadu's Chettinad region, known for its spicy taste and bold flavours. Features steerage samba rice, tender meat, and a potent blend of spices.
 

Image credits: our own

Kozhikode Biryani

Also known as Calicut Biryani, it originates from Kerala's Kozhikode district. Fragrant basmati rice cooked with meat (chicken or beef) and a rich blend of spices.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One