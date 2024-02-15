Lifestyle
Mix lemon slices, cucumber slices, and mint leaves in water. Let it infuse overnight and drink throughout the day.
Brew green tea, add lemon juice and honey to taste. Drink it warm or chilled.
Mix apple cider vinegar with water. Add honey and cinnamon for taste. Consume before meals.
Mix grated ginger and lemon juice in water. Add honey for sweetness if desired. Drink it warm or cold.
Mix aloe vera juice with lemon juice and water. Consume daily on an empty stomach.
Combine cucumber slices and mint leaves in water. Allow it to infuse overnight and consume throughout the day.
Blend watermelon chunks with lime juice and water. Strain if desired and enjoy chilled.