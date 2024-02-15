Lifestyle

7 delicious detox drinks to try today

1. Lemon and Cucumber Detox Water:

Mix lemon slices, cucumber slices, and mint leaves in water. Let it infuse overnight and drink throughout the day.

2. Green Tea Detox:

Brew green tea, add lemon juice and honey to taste. Drink it warm or chilled.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar Detox Drink:

Mix apple cider vinegar with water. Add honey and cinnamon for taste. Consume before meals.

4. Ginger and Lemon Detox Drink:

Mix grated ginger and lemon juice in water. Add honey for sweetness if desired. Drink it warm or cold.

5. Aloe Vera Juice Detox:

Mix aloe vera juice with lemon juice and water. Consume daily on an empty stomach.

6. Cucumber and Mint Detox Drink:

Combine cucumber slices and mint leaves in water. Allow it to infuse overnight and consume throughout the day.

7. Watermelon Detox Drink:

Blend watermelon chunks with lime juice and water. Strain if desired and enjoy chilled.

