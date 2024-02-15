7 must-experience desert safaris worldwide for ultimate adventurer

Lifestyle
Visitors can enjoy dune bashing in 4x4 vehicles, camel rides, sandboarding, and traditional Arabian entertainment like belly dancing and falconry.
Travelers can embark on camel treks across the rolling dunes of Erg Chebbi or Erg Chigaga, spending nights in traditional desert campsites.
Desert safaris here often include visits to the otherworldly landscapes of Valle de la Luna (Moon Valley) and the Tatio Geysers at sunrise.
Sossusvlei, home to some of world's highest sand dunes, is a highlight in Namibia. Visitors can also explore the eerie Skeleton Coast and encounter unique desert-adapted wildlife.
Adventure-seekers can embark on multi-day 4WD expeditions across the desert. Highlights include iconic landmarks like Big Red, the tallest sand dune, and historic Birdsville Track.
Travelers can enjoy camel safaris through the sand dunes of Jaisalmer, visit traditional Rajasthani villages, and witness colorful folk performances.
Desert safaris in the Gobi offer a chance to explore remote nomadic settlements, discover ancient petroglyphs, and encounter unique wildlife like the elusive snow leopard.