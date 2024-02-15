Lifestyle

7 must-experience desert safaris worldwide for ultimate adventurer

Image credits: Freepik

1. Arabian Desert Safari, United Arab Emirates:

Visitors can enjoy dune bashing in 4x4 vehicles, camel rides, sandboarding, and traditional Arabian entertainment like belly dancing and falconry.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Sahara Desert Safari, Morocco:

Travelers can embark on camel treks across the rolling dunes of Erg Chebbi or Erg Chigaga, spending nights in traditional desert campsites.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Atacama Desert Safari, Chile:

Desert safaris here often include visits to the otherworldly landscapes of Valle de la Luna (Moon Valley) and the Tatio Geysers at sunrise.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Namib Desert Safari, Namibia:

Sossusvlei, home to some of world's highest sand dunes, is a highlight in Namibia. Visitors can also explore the eerie Skeleton Coast and encounter unique desert-adapted wildlife.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Simpson Desert Safari, Australia:

Adventure-seekers can embark on multi-day 4WD expeditions across the desert. Highlights include iconic landmarks like Big Red, the tallest sand dune, and historic Birdsville Track.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Thar Desert Safari, India:

Travelers can enjoy camel safaris through the sand dunes of Jaisalmer, visit traditional Rajasthani villages, and witness colorful folk performances.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Gobi Desert Safari, Mongolia:

Desert safaris in the Gobi offer a chance to explore remote nomadic settlements, discover ancient petroglyphs, and encounter unique wildlife like the elusive snow leopard.

Image credits: Freepik
