Lifestyle

Pondicherry to Kerala-7 best beaches in South India

South India has a breathtaking coastline filled with gorgeous beaches. Here are the seven most fantastic beaches in South India.

Image credits: Freepik

Kovalam Beach, Kerala

Famous for its pristine sands and shallow waters, Kovalam Beach is a popular destination for both locals and tourists.

Image credits: Kerala Tourism

Alleppey Beach, Kerala

Alleppey Beach, also known as Alappuzha Beach, is famous for its picturesque setting, with a long stretch of golden sands lined with swaying palms and picturesque sunsets.

Image credits: Instagram

Gokarna Beach, Karnataka

Gokarna is a laid-back beach town known for its pristine beaches and chilled-out vibe. Gokarna Beach is ideal for swimming and sunbathing.

Image credits: Instagram

Marina Beach, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Marina Beach is one of the longest urban beaches in the world, stretching for about 13 kilometres along the Bay of Bengal. 

Image credits: Freepik

Mahabalipuram Beach, Tamil Nadu

Mahabalipuram Beach is famous for its ancient shore temples and rock-cut sculptures, making it a unique destination for history buffs and beach lovers alike. 

Image credits: Freepik

Marari Beach, Kerala

Marari Beach is a peaceful and serene stretch of coastline lined with swaying palms and traditional fishing villages. 

Image credits: Getty

Varkala Beach, Kerala

Known for its dramatic cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea, Varkala Beach is visually stunning and offers opportunities for swimming and surfing. 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One