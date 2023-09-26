Lifestyle
Mint thrives in partial to full sunlight. Select location with at least 4-6 hours of direct sunlight. If you're growing mint indoors, place it near bright window.
There are several mint varieties available, including peppermint, spearmint, and chocolate mint. Choose the one that suits your culinary preferences and garden conditions.
Mint prefers well-draining soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH (around 6.0 to 7.0). Amending the soil with compost can improve drainage and provide essential nutrients.
Mint enjoys consistently moist soil. Water your mint regularly, but avoid overwatering, as this can lead to root problems. Keep soil evenly moist, especially during dry weather.
Regularly prune your mint to encourage bushy growth and prevent it from becoming leggy. Pinch or trim the tips of the stems to promote branching.
Mint is not a heavy feeder, but it benefits from occasional fertilization. Use a balanced, all-purpose fertilizer during the growing season, typically in spring and midsummer.
Mint is easy to propagate. You can grow new plants from cuttings or by dividing mature plants in early spring. This allows you to expand your mint garden or share it with friends.