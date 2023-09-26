Lifestyle
Lavender is known for its calming and soothing scent. It's perfect for gardens or even indoor pots. The purple flowers also add beauty to your space.
Thyme has a warm, earthy fragrance and is a popular herb in cooking. It grows well in both pots and garden beds.
Mint varieties like peppermint and spearmint release a refreshing fragrance when crushed or brushed against. They're easy to grow and are great for teas and culinary uses.
Basil offers a sweet and spicy aroma, particularly when its leaves are crushed. It's a versatile herb used in various dishes and is a great addition to any garden.
Rosemary has a woody fragrance that's both aromatic and culinary. It's a hardy plant that thrives in sunny locations.
Eucalyptus leaves emit a refreshing, menthol-like aroma. Growing them in pots or gardens can purify the air and provide a pleasant scent.
Jasmine plants produce delicate, sweet-smelling flowers. They are perfect for outdoor spaces or large indoor containers and add a touch of romance to your garden.