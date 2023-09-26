Lifestyle

26-Sep-2023, 11:03:14 am

7 aromatic plants for your home garden

1. Lavender

Lavender is known for its calming and soothing scent. It's perfect for gardens or even indoor pots. The purple flowers also add beauty to your space.

Image credits: pexels

2. Thyme

Thyme has a warm, earthy fragrance and is a popular herb in cooking. It grows well in both pots and garden beds.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Mint

Mint varieties like peppermint and spearmint release a refreshing fragrance when crushed or brushed against. They're easy to grow and are great for teas and culinary uses.

Image credits: pexels

4. Basil

Basil offers a sweet and spicy aroma, particularly when its leaves are crushed. It's a versatile herb used in various dishes and is a great addition to any garden.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Rosemary

Rosemary has a woody fragrance that's both aromatic and culinary. It's a hardy plant that thrives in sunny locations.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus leaves emit a refreshing, menthol-like aroma. Growing them in pots or gardens can purify the air and provide a pleasant scent.

Image credits: Pixabay

7. Jasmine

Jasmine plants produce delicate, sweet-smelling flowers. They are perfect for outdoor spaces or large indoor containers and add a touch of romance to your garden.

Image credits: Pixabay
