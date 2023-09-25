Lifestyle

Chicken Tikka to Laal Maans: 7 popular non veg foods across India

Marinated and spicy grilled chicken boneless pieces on skewers are served with veggies and mint chutney. Here are 7 popular non veg foods across India.

Mutton Rogan Josh

Popular delicacy uses lamb meat or mutton with garlic, ginger, and spices by cooking it in yoghurt-based red gravy garnished with onion slices.

Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani

It is made and prepped with juicy and crispy chicken pieces in layers of fluffy rice, spices and fried onions served with steamed rice.

Butter Chicken

Tender chicken pieces are simmered and cooked in creamy yet spicy tomato-based gravy.

Chicken Chettinad Curry

A staple South Indian dish uses boneless and succulent chicken pieces cooked in a spicy yoghurt-based dark brown coconut-based gravy.

Fish Curry

Cut fish pieces are cooked in a spicy red creamy gravy till they become tender and aromatic, served with steamed rice.

Laal Maans

Popular Rajasthani delicacy is made with goat meat in spicy red curry served hot with rice or chapati.

